FG To Prioritise Health Care Delivery Devoid Of Financial Hardship

The Federal Government has expressed readiness to provide health care delivery to Nigerians with ease in the associated financial burden.

This was declared on Thursday by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate.

The Minister stated that the determination of the Federal government on health delivery was based on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ali Pate spoke on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state capital on the occasion of the 64th session of the National Council on Health Meeting which came up between the 13th -and 17th of November

The Minister noted that this year’s session was the first since his appointment as the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare. stated that:

“The National Council as prescribed by the National Health Act 2014 is the highest policy-making body in the Nigeria health sector and a platform where Council members and stakeholders meet and interact to consider, deliberate and chart ways forward on health issues of national importance.

“We are all stewards standing on the shoulders of giants like Aminu Kano, Ransom-Kuti, Osotimehin and others who laid the foundation for Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“The Theme of this year’s Council Meeting is “Building a Resilient and Inclusive Healthcare System for a Healthy Nigeria,” along with The sub-themes were carefully chosen in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda to highlight the priorities of the sector; to encourage us to take stock of our journey, putting into consideration the reality of the times; and remind us of our ultimate goal of achieving a system that ensures that all people have access to needed health services (including prevention, promotion, treatment, rehabilitation and palliation) of sufficient quality to be effective while also ensuring that the use of these services does not expose the user the financial hardship.

“The health of our people is not just a matter of well-being but a fundamental human right. It is a measure of our commitment to equity, justice, and the dignity of every individual. Achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is not a choice; it is an obligation, a promise to provide quality healthcare to all regardless of their socioeconomic status. It is the embodiment of our vision for a healthier and more prosperous nation and a strategic advantage for us as a nation.

“Though great progress has been made over the years, the pace has not been commensurate with the investments and the complexities of our health system have only added to the drag in the movement towards achievement of our collective goals.

“We also realize that a lot of the determinants of health are outside the direct control of the Health Sector and that is why the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his wisdom decided on the need to have a coordinating Minister for health and social welfare to afford us the opportunity to put in place the necessary structure and framework to effectively and efficiently coordinate efforts to address the wider determinants of health.

“It is on this basis that one of our first actions was to embark on a ‘diagnosis to action’ system-wide initiative, taking briefs from all levels and consulting with all relevant stakeholders including state Governors, Health commissioners, development partners, private sector, and Civil Society Organizations to diagnose the root issues that have continued to manifest in the poor health indices we still record as a country and identify low hanging fruits that can be addressed in the short to medium term as well as larger health system strengthening efforts that in the longer term will accelerate our journey towards achieving Universal Health Coverage. This led to a 4-point blueprint with cross-cutting enablers:”

The Minister of State Business for Health Tunji Alausa at the event said the country must take a pragmatic approach to respond to the current problems affecting the sector

“We have interrogated the production of Doctors, Nurses, Pharmacists, and all other Allied health workers in the Country. The Registrars and CEOs of these regulatory bodies have now been mandated to double the intake of students in the next academic session.

“While it may be difficult to prevent the migration of individuals for greener pastures, we can respond by increasing the pool of health workers that we graduate from our institutions on an annual basis, doing this will reverse the negative impact of the ‘Japa syndrome’ that we are currently witnessing.

“State governments are called to respond more in this our ambitious drive towards creating a sustainable pool of human resource for health by allocating more funding to the health care training institutions, infrastructure and proving more state of the art equipment to their various institutions,”

Declaring the event opened, the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji advocates evidence-based research and development as the foundation of progress in every sector including healthcare.

“Through research, we can generate data to guide decision-making and enhance our understanding of health challenges.

“Research is also critical for the development of effective interventions, and Ekiti State is eager to contribute to this collective effort by creating an environment conducive to research and development, hence our continued investments in higher education and the establishment of a knowledge zone.

“In the health sector, we have demonstrated a significant commitment to improving the health status of our populace through a holistic approach to health systems development with particular emphasis on strengthening our primary health care system to promote a preventive approach to health and as the entry point to care as we strive to achieve universal health coverage.”