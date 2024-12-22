FG To Politicians: Stop Politicising Food Stampede

Share

The Federal Government has appealed to politicians and other stakeholders to stop politicising the unfortunate incidents that led to the death of people during the scramble for food in Abuja and Anambra State.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement issued on Sunday, said those tragic events were not connected to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s economic reforms.

“It is worth noting that similar unfortunate occurrences have been recorded in the past, before the current administration, as such, making any attempt to link these tragedies to the President’s reforms is unfounded and disingenuous,” he said.

Idris in a statement by his media adviser, Rabiu Ibrahim, added that the Federal Government reforms were meant to reposition the Nigerian economy for sustainable growth, and were designed to uplift the lives of all Nigerians, particularly the vulnerable without causing distress.

He called for a collective sense of responsibility and urged citizens to unite and ensure that the yuletide season is marked by peace, goodwill, and joy, devoid of preventable tragedies.

While acknowledging the noble intentions of organisers seeking to bring relief to vulnerable members of society, Idris admonished individuals and organisations planning similar events to comply with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun on liaising with the police formations for effective crowd control and security measures.

He emphasised that collaboration with the police and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), is crucial to safeguarding lives and ensuring that such efforts to assist those in need do not inadvertently lead to further distress.

The minister sympathised with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragic stampedes that occurred during food distribution exercises in Ibadan, Abuja, and Okija.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by these unfortunate incidents,” he said.

