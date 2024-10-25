FG To Phase Out Wooden Boats On Nigerian Waterways

Share

The Federal Government has said that wooden boats on Nigerian waterways would be phased out in order to curb incessant accidents in the country.

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr Bola Oyebamiji, who disclosed in Lagos said that the move was the best approach to holistically address boat mishaps across the nation. Oyebamiji added that the Marine and Blue Economy Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola and the Presidency would be informed of the decision in order to make it a national directive.

According to him, the development would be introduced in phases with short-term, medium-term and long-term goals to ensure inland waterways operations aren’t severely hampered.

Oyebamiji added that the NIWA had increased its sensitisation at riverine communities nationally especially with traditional and religious leaders to reinforce grassroots awareness campaigns.

He explained: “After launching the Inland Waterways Transportation Code, we moved to engage traditional and religious leaders. Subsequently, we increased the number of Waterways Marshals from 80 to 350 for the enforcement of the transportation code.

“Our experience in Gbajigbo, Niger State, spurred us to engage the Transportation Commissioners across the 24 states with navigable waterways. We had a meeting in Abuja and 23 out of the 24 commissioners were in attendance.”

