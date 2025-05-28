FG To Pay Technical College Students N45,000 Monthly Stipend

Share

The Federal Government has said students enrolled in technical colleges across the country would begin to receive a free monthly stipend of N45,000, a move aimed at expanding enrolment at the sub-tertiary level.

Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, who made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja, explained that the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to reposition the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, and make it a more attractive alternative to traditional university education.

According to him, the government of President Bola Tinubu had allocated N120 billion grant to support students under the new TVET initiative, to be disbursed through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).He said: “The N45,000 is not as a loan, but a grant. Students who enjoy this are not going to pay back. We want to encourage more people to enroll in technical education.”

While noting that it would fast-track the development of the TVET sector, Bugaje added that, beyond the monthly stipend, the government would also cover teaching fees, pay industry-based supervisors (known as ‘master class’ instructors) where students undertake industrial attachments, and finance the cost of skill certification.

“With this, young people will find it more attractive to come to a technical college, acquire skills qualification, get jobs locally and even beyond the borders of Nigeria.

“This way, the whole sector is being repositioned. We are at the moment facing what you may call either a resurrection or a rebirth of TVET.”

