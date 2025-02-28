FG To Pay Bridging Claims Soon –IPMAN

Share

The National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi says the Federal Government has promised to pay the outstanding bridging claims and resolve other issues soon. Maigandi said this in a statement issued by Ukadike Chinedu, IPMAN National Publicity Secretary in Abuja yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman, IPMAN Depot Chairmen Forum, Alhaji Yahaya Alhassan, had on Monday gave the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) a seven-day ultimatum to pay up the more than N100 billion debt.

According to him, failure to settle the outstanding claims will result to the shutdown of depots and the withdrawal of services.

The national president said that the NMDPRA had expressed their commitment to addressing the pending claims and other issues. Maigandi said: “We have been in communication with the NMDPRA and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

“They have expressed their commitment to addressing these pending claims and other issues. “In the meantime, we kindly implore all members to remain calm and patient as we work towards securing the necessary approvals and payments.”

