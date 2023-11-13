FG to partner with traditional rulers on insecurity

The Federal Government has unfolded plans to partner with traditional rulers in the six geo-political zones of the country to stem the spate of insecurity in the country.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who disclosed this during the 70th birthday celebration of the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, expressed support for constitutional roles for traditional rulers and said the National Assembly was in the best position to work on it.

President Tinubu promised to support traditional rulers in their respective domains to ensure peace and security.

Speaking at the Cathedral Church of St. Stephens in Ondo city, the president, who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the last 17 years reign of Oba Kiladejo, has been very peaceful.

President Tinubu commended the Ondo monarch for the giant strides recorded in terms of infrastructure and human capital development. He urged everyone to keep supporting the traditional ruler in ensuring that there is peace and security while the kingdom continues to develop.

He said the Federal Government noted the support Oba Kiladejo lent to agencies, institutions and government officials in the monarch’s community over the years.

The president appreciated the commitment to extend the frontiers of development engagements which were coordinated in the traditional ruler’s domain and his subjects both at home and abroad in the past years.

Tinubu recalled that almost two decades ago, the monarch pulled out of his very successful private medical practice in Lagos to join the ranks of traditional rulers in the country.

He said: “You pulled out to mount the throne of your forefathers as the Osemawe and paramount ruler of the Ondo Kingdom.”

“It is evident that 17 years on, your imperial majesty has filled that expansive office admirably, thus proving that the kingmaker of Ondo, obviously operating under divine inspiration, did not make a mistake in their unanimous choice of you as the next Osemawe in 2006.

“Today, no one needs to go too far to encounter the evidence of your impactful reign over Ondo Ekimogun people. They are visible all over the community and touch practically all aspects of human endeavour.

“On a personal note, let me; once again, express my appreciation to you for the two letters of congratulations you so graciously sent to me upon my victory at the February polls, and later, my subsequent inauguration as President.”