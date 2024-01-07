FG To Partner ‘Mad House’ UNILAG For Creative Devt

The Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has expressed interest in collaborating with the Mad House, University of Lagos (UNILAG ) to nurture budding talents in lens-based medium, visual arts and craft window.

Musawa made this known at the weekend, after a tour of the art hub, owned by Tikera Africa and located by the lagoon inside the University of Lagos.

The Minister expressed delight in the creativity which went into the establishment of the hub as she described the vision as similar to that of the Ministry.

Musawa commended Bayo Omoboriowo, the founder of Mad House, a celebrity photographer, arts manager and photographer of former President Muhammadu Buhari for his vision and contributions to the creative world especially in Nigeria.

“I am really impressed with what you have done here which is similar to our vision of what we want to do with incubators and the hubs. Since you have already done this, we can talk about how to align our visions.

“We want to take these hubs and incubators not only to the zones but to every state of the federation and in every senatorial district. This will play a big role in reducing insecurity, creating jobs and building on the creativity that Nigeria already has.

“We are lucky now to have a ministry specifically created for Culture, Art and the Creative Economy. It has never been done before and one of the great ways to start is from the grassroots level, through these incubators and hubs. It is a way to build unity and confidence in our young people to help them to discover who we are as Africans. When we were setting up the ministry’s roadmap, most of what we’ve seen here was captured. One of the things we want to do is creative capacity building.

“We all want to make Nigeria a better country despite the trepidations and the way to do this is to concentrate on our area of expertise which is the area of creatives, to develop it in a very dynamic way. I really thank you for your contributions to the country,” she said

Earlier, Omoboriowo narrated his early experience as a budding photographer and the challenges that changed him into what he has become today.

“I couldn’t afford a camera so I went borrowing from one person to another.

“We need to encourage and empower these upcoming creatives, improving job creation, economic development and enterprise for Nigeria’s young population. We need to see how we can work together to bring this vision to life. This is my own success story.

“Beyond what we are doing here is about the intelligence that can be transferred to the minds of these young ones. And the question is how can the creative economy be a driver of change for Nigeria?

“What can happen when these creatives are really empowered to own their voice, their art and their mind and take over the world? The future is now,” he said.

One of the partners of MadHouse and a Professor of Creative Arts for over 40 years, Prof Duro Oni, also thanked the Minister for her visit to the hub and promised to support the ministry in the development of Arts and the Creative economy of Nigeria.

The MAD House, according to its Founder, Bayo Omoboriowo, is a Creative incubation space meant to nurture raw talents and innovative ideas to products and industries.