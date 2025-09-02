FG To Partner Local, Foreign Firms On Renewable Energy – SGF

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with both local and international companies to advance renewable energy use, ensure sustainable power generation, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and promote a greener environment.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, made this known when he received a delegation from KF Manufacturing Company, Guangzhou, China, led by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Zheng, during a courtesy visit in Abuja.

According to the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, Akume stressed that renewable energy is critical to achieving the administration’s economic recovery and sustainability plans, adding that Nigeria cannot afford to lag behind in the global transition to clean energy.

“The Federal Government is opening its doors to genuine local and foreign companies with the capacity and technology to drive renewable energy projects across the country. This partnership will go a long way in promoting efficient power for industries, households, and other users,” Akume said.

He assured that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is working to make Nigeria a business hub for genuine investors by simplifying the cost of doing business. He highlighted the government’s economic reforms, including the removal of multiple foreign exchange systems and multiple taxation, as measures aimed at reducing the burden on small and medium-scale enterprises.

In his remarks, Zheng noted that many government institutions have yet to fully embrace renewable energy solutions. He expressed his company’s readiness to partner with the government to encourage greater adoption of clean and safe energy. He added that KF Manufacturing Company provides eco-friendly solar panels, batteries, and inverters that meet green energy standards.