FG To Partner Govs Against Open Defecation

Share

The Federal Government has said it will work with governors to reinforce the campaign against open defecation.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation Joseph Utsev said during the 3rd National Retreat on ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign’ in Abuja.

According to him, all stakeholders are also working to uphold the ideals of the Clean Nigeria Campaign (CNC) which was Launched in 2019 following the Presidential Executive Order 009.

Utsev said the Federal Government demonstrated its commitment to the campaign’s objectives. He said as of January, 142 local government areas in 20 states had been declared open defecation-free.

He said: “This strategy provides a comprehensive roadmap for stakeholders, addressing key bottlenecks identified during the campaign’s implementation and accelerating progress toward the goal.”

Share

Please follow and like us: