FG To Partner Actionaid, GIZ On Initiative For Returned Migrants

The Federal Government has pledged to Partner with the Actionaid Nigeria, in the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) and others in the implementation of a project to cushion effects of hardship on returned migrants.

This disclosure was made in Abuja during the official unveiling of the “Reconnect” project at the “Community Forum and Inception Meeting for the AAN-GIZ Reconnect Project”.

Speaking at the event, Amb. Catherine Udida, Director, Migrants Affairs, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs, said that the project designed to commence at Edo, Lagos and Abuja is an initiative that ” will enhance economic resilience and also provide psychosocial support, strengthen civil society organizations( CSOs), and build the capacity of relevant government agencies to ensure long-term success.

” At the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs ( NCFRMI), we recognize that sustainable reintegration is about restoring dignity, ensuring livelihoods, and creating an environment where returnees can thrive in their communities. This requires collaboration, innovation, and a people-centered approach, and we commend ActionAid Nigeria ( AAN) and GIZ for their leadership and support in this transformative initiative ”

The ActionAid Nigeria said that building a platform that will bring succour to the returned migrants requires a constant engagement and collaboration with committed communities of like minds.

Deputy Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Mrs. Shuwaiba Dankabo noted that her organization have been passionately working on causes that affect displaced people, especially women and children across the country.

Dankabo disclosed that collaborating with other stakeholders on the project for the returned migrants was part of ActionAid’s commitment to providing social justice and humanitarian support to the society.

She said, ” we recognise that sustainable reintegration is not a one-off conversation. It is an ongoing process that requires continuous engagement, collaboration, and action.

” That is why we are launching this forum as a biannual event. We envision this forum as a “community of practice” platform where stakeholders from different sectors, ranging from government agencies to civil society organizations, development partners, and returned migrants themselves, can come together to share insights, experiences, and best practices.

Also speaking, Tolulope Olaiya, Programme Manager, GIZ, said ” we have established a structure for migration and reintegration and advice, namely the Nigerian-German Center for Migration and Development ( NGC) with centers in Abuja, Lagos and Benin city in close cooperation with the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment ( FMLE).

” The centres are a one-stop-shop providing individual counseling services and advice on prospects for both returning and potential migrants.

“The centres support the social and economic ( re-) integration of returned migrants and vulnerable groups as well as provide information on vocational and educational perspectives and employment opportunities. The centres also refer potential migrants for up skilling across various sectors.”

