FG To Meet SSANU, NASU Over Nationwide Strike

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational (NASU), Associated Institutions, and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) will on Thursday, October 31, meet with the Federal Government to discuss the ongoing strike.

Confirming the development, the SSANU Vice-President, Abdussobur Salaam disclosed that the union received an official invitation from the Federal Government on Wednesday night.

“We received a formal invitation last night. The meeting is scheduled for 11 am today.

“It will be presided over by the Minister of State for Education and will be held in the Minister’s Conference Room,” he said.

New Telegraph recalls that the union embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday due to four months of unpaid salaries, leading to a shutdown of university activities nationwide.

The SSANU National President, Mohammed Ibrahim noted that top university officials, including Vice-Chancellors, bursars, and registrars, also hadn’t been paid, further impacting university operations.

He added that 98% of members complied with the strike, and they will not return to work until their demands are met.

