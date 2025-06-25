FG To Liquidate Outdating Contractors’ Obligations

Share

The Federal Government said it will clear outstanding payment indebted to contractors shortly after clearing the N35,000 wage award in June 2025 salary.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of information in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) Mallam Bawa Mokwa on Wednesday.

He said federal government is making concrete efforts to clear the outstanding payments to genuine contractors for contracts executed by Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

The OAGF explained that the Federal Government has laid down rules for the award and execution of contracts and no payment would be made for contracts awarded without due process or contracts not executed according to specification.

“The Federal Government has records of contracts executed by MDAs and is meticulous in the payment for these contracts to guarantee value for money spent. Efforts are underway to pay for contracts duly awarded and completed according to specifications,” the OAGF said.

On the N35,000 wage award, the OAGF said the Federal Government has commenced payment of the five months outstanding arrears in May 2025, adding that the payment of the wage award will continue every month until the arrears are exhausted.

The OAGF said the next payment of the N35,000 wage award will be done in June 2025 after payment of the June 2025 salary.

Share