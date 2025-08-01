FG To Leverage On Private Sector For Economic Growth

The Federal Government has reaffirmed the role of the private sector in delivering economic growth. It described it as a key driver for development that cannot be discounted.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, reaffirmed the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration’s commitment to leveraging the private sector as a key driver of Nigeria’s economic growth and development on Friday.

The Minister received a high-level delegation from the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), on a courtesy visit led by the Director General, Mr. Sola Obadimu, the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting discussed strategic collaboration on Nigeria’s economic reform programme, with a focus on correcting long-standing structural distortions to build a more resilient and inclusive economy. HM Edun highlighted recent progress in strengthening the Naira, attracting diaspora and domestic capital, as well as reducing import dependence through increased local production.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of NACCIMA, Mr. Obadimu, commended key reforms of the present administration, notably the removal of fuel subsidies and unification of the exchange rate, while calling for deeper engagement on tax clarity, access to trade finance for MSMEs, and better alignment between policy timelines and implementation.

Both parties affirmed that sustained economic transformation will depend on effective public-private partnership, placing the private sector at the centre of Nigeria’s long-term growth strategy.

They also discussed NACCIMA’s upcoming 65th Annual Conference and Investment Summit, themed: “Harnessing Private Sector Potential to Achieve a One Trillion Dollar Economy by 2030.”

The meeting underscores the administration’s commitment to private sector-led economic growth and development.

As Nigeria continues to navigate its economic challenges, the collaboration between the government and private sector stakeholders will be crucial in driving sustainable growth and development.