FG to Leverage Community Spaces for 95% Digital Literacy

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has said the the government will leverage community spaces and digital labs supported by the ministry and agencies including USPF, NCC and NITDA to achieve the 95 percent target literacy by 2030.

The Federal Government had set a digital literacy target as it recently unveiled a National Digital Literacy Framework aimed at ensuring that 95 percent of Nigerians become digital literate by 2030. In a statement in his twitter (X) handle, the minister said reactivating and making use of the spaces would not only increase digital literacy but also enhanced digital economy of the country.

He said: “Following a series of engagements with my colleagues from the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and our agencies, I am pleased to share a comprehensive map highlighting community spaces and digital labs supported by the ministry and agencies, including USPF, NCC and NITDA.

“The spaces on the map cover a diverse range, including the Digital Bridge Institutes, school-based computer labs, community computer centres and innovation hubs. These are investments that have been made by the Ministry to reduce the digital divide across our communities while mainstreaming the culture of innovation and creativity.

“While I recognise that not all of the spaces will be active and operational, my experience allows me to see their potential as platforms for serendipity. If adequate- ly curated, they will inspire collaboration amongst our people to co-create exciting solutions to social and business challenges in Nigeria and beyond.

“Community spaces are social infrastructure, which are critical to our ambition of deepening our economy through technology and innovation. With collective effort, we will be able to leverage these spaces to promote digital literacy and unite our communities towards delivering a more inclusive and prosperous future for our nation.”

The minister, who disclosed that his strategic blueprint would soon be unveiled, said the ministry was committed to ensuring that the investment and efforts of the previous government are properly harnessed for common benefit of the nation. He said the ministry would assess and transform the existing community spaces and labs.