FG To Launch Three Cancer Treatment Centres In May

The Federal Government has disclosed an ongoing plan to commission three cancer treatment centres in May 2025.

The Minister of State for Health & Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako who made this disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja, also noted that plans had been finalised to establish and upgrade six Federal Teaching Hospitals with new Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine facilities across the country.

He said: “Three of the centres are planned to be commissioned in May 2025 and the remaining three will be commissioned on or before the 2026 World Cancer Day.

“We intend to sustain this initiative throughout the life span of this administration so that before 2030, every part of this country would have been equipped to treat all forms of cancers.”

According to him, the move was a unique strategy to attain the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) global target of eliminating cervical cancer and other preventable cancers by the year 2030.

Salako also informed that the government developed a health insurance coverage plan to care for cancer patients in accordance with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act of 2022

While disclosing that those on health insurance would benefit from the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) and other funding mechanisms within the NHIA, the Minister added that the ministry was upscaling its efforts to improve access to cancer care services in all the Federal Tertiary Hospitals for prompt diagnosis and comprehensive treatment.

The minister also inaugurated the newly constituted 35-member Nuclear Medicine Technical Working Group (NM-TWG) to serve as an advisory body to the ministry on the development and implementation of Nuclear Medicine services in the country.

According to him, it would strengthen the nation’s collaborative efforts with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other international agencies.

The Director-General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), Prof. Usman Aliyu, said that the organisation had made significant strides in implementing the National Strategic Cancer Control Plan 2023–2027.

They include training healthcare workers across the six geopolitical zones in basic cancer prevention services and equipping them with the necessary skills to enhance early detection and treatment.

“NICRAT is building research capacity across selected institutions in the six geopolitical zones, pioneering collaborative research in cancer genomics.

“This initiative is set to map genetic mutations of common cancers in Nigeria, laying a solid foundation for precision oncology care, not only in Nigeria but for the entire black race.”

The President, of Nigeria Cancer Society (NCS), Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, decried the N150 million allotted to the Cancer Health Fund (CHF) in the 2025 Appropriation Bill”, he stated.

According to him, a cancer patient requires between N15 million and N25 million from diagnosis to stabilisation which many cannot even afford.

He also said that some cancers which had been neglected over the years and were not included in the CHF for government funding for treatment should be considered too.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative to Nigeria, Dr Walter Mulombo, noted that this year’s theme highlights that everyone’s cancer experience is unique, but could be overcome when people unite. He added that the theme focuses on a people-centred approach to cancer care

This approach aims to put the needs of individuals, families, and communities at the centre of the health system.

“We should not focus just on treating the disease, but we should adopt perspectives and experiences of individuals, carers, families and communities as participants in, and beneficiaries of health systems that respond to their needs and preferences in holistic ways,” he said.

