FG To Launch Nigeria-Japan Startup Hub To Advance Technology

The Federal Government has said preparations are in top gear to launch the forthcoming Nigeria-Japan Startup Hub Project with a view to enhancing the West African country’s startup ecosystem.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) stated this in discussions with Mr. Takao Shimokawa, DirectorGeneral of the Economic Development Department at JICA Headquarters during his visit to the agency’s Headquarters, in Abuja, FCT recently.

The IT sector regulatory agency also said their “discussions centered on advancing technological innovation, fostering entrepreneurship, and strengthening venture capital development to empower early-stage startups.”

The agency stated: “The Nigeria-Japan Startup Hub Project is designed to create a collaborative environment where Nigerian startups can leverage Japanese expertise, mentorship, and investment opportunities to scale their businesses.

