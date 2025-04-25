FG To Launch Nat’l Agribusiness Policy Mechanism

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced that the Federal Government is set to launch the National Agribusiness Policy Mechanism (NAPM)—a comprehensive framework aimed at strengthening agricultural productivity, stabilising food prices, and accelerating economic development across Nigeria.

Speaking at a meeting of the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) Steering Committee held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shettima said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to transform the agricultural sector through data-driven policies and public-private partnerships.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President noted that NAPM will align agricultural initiatives at all levels of government using real-time data analytics to optimise public spending and drive rural development.

Shettima also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the Green Imperative Project (GIP)—a $1.1 billion collaboration between Nigeria and Brazil to modernise 774 mid-sized farms across the country using Brazilian technology.

The project, signed on March 17, 2025, is expected to significantly improve agricultural productivity and generate thousands of jobs.

“The Green Imperative Project is an idea whose time has come,” Shettima said.

“It has been in the incubation period for several years and now must be executed with precision. States will play a pivotal role in driving this process.”

In a related development, the Vice President disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved ₦15 billion for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to strengthen flood preparedness efforts ahead of the rainy season.

“This is one of the first proactive measures by this administration to mitigate the anticipated impact of flooding,” Shettima stated.

Providing further insights, Marion Moon, Technical Assistant to the President on Agriculture and Executive Secretary of PFSCU, revealed that the NAPM pilot survey has been successfully conducted in 13 states, with a full-scale national rollout planned for June 2025.

She noted that NAPM was designed to address persistent challenges such as food inflation, inefficient subsidy frameworks, and low crop yields, which currently trail global averages by up to 60 percent. The new policy will be backed by advanced data analytics partnerships and a digital platform currently under development.

The meeting was attended by several key stakeholders including Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Deputy Governor Umar Kadafur of Borno State, and Deputy Governor Patricia Onyemaechi Obila of Ebonyi State.

Others present included the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Minister of State for Agriculture, Aliyu Abdullahi; representatives from the Federal Ministry of Finance; private sector leaders in agriculture and manufacturing; and international development partners.

The Vice President reiterated the government’s resolve to implement impactful reforms that will reposition Nigeria’s agricultural sector as a cornerstone of economic resilience and national food security.

