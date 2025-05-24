FG To Launch Nationwide Skills Upscaling Programme – OSSAP-TVEE

Share

The Federal Government is set to commence a nationwide skills upscaling initiative under the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS), through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (OSSAP-TVEE).

The initiative aims to increase the skilled workforce in Nigeria to at least 50 percent within the next two years.

At a planning committee meeting in Abuja, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on TVEE, Abiola Arogundade, announced that six states across the six geopolitical zones have been selected as training hubs. These are Adamawa (North East), Ondo (South West), Abuja (North Central), Kebbi (North West), Delta (South South), and Enugu (South East).

Each zone will host 300 trainees and focus on three marketable skills based on regional demand and participant preferences.

Arogundade disclosed that in the North Central zone, which comprises Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, and the FCT, trainees will be taught cybersecurity, solar installation, and graphic design.

The selected 300 participants from the zone will undergo an intensive 10-day training session aimed at equipping them with practical skills for self-reliance and economic empowerment.

