FG To Launch National Single Window March 27

Nigeria will launch the highly anticipated National Single Window (NSW) platform on March 27, a move described by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, as a “monumental” step in transforming the country’s trade ecosystem.

According to a release by the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Gbajabiamila disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting at the State House, Abuja, attended by ministers, agency heads, and key officials.

He said the initiative, first launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nearly two years ago, was a far-reaching fiscal reform that will streamline trade procedures, improve efficiency, and enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness.

“We are about to launch yet another reform, fiscal reform by this administration, which in its nature will be very transformational. As the name suggests, it is a single national window as opposed to multiple single windows.

“This meeting is to review the progress we have made and get your commitment that we will manage this transition smoothly.

The Chief of Staff commended the dedication and professionalism of the Central Bank, the Nigeria Revenue Service, the Nigeria Customs Service and other agencies involved.

Earlier in his presentation, the NSW Coordinator, Mr Tola Fakolade, urged agencies to intensify support in the final 23 days before the “go-live” as scheduled.

According to him, the first phase will enable online processing of import permits, electronic submission of cargo manifests, and the introduction of a centralised risk management system.

He added that nationwide user training was ongoing, and pilot testing would soon be conducted to ensure a smooth rollout.

Fakolade added that cargo manifests would be submitted electronically and transmitted automatically to relevant agencies without human intervention.

“The support that we need from each of the agencies is even more critical now. Documents will be submitted once and shared with all relevant agencies without duplication,” he said.

Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to the project.

“This is a growth-enhancing and growth-enabling project. What is required of the Ministry of Finance, we will definitely do,” he said.

Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, reiterated the ministry’s full support, calling the project a critical pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She stressed that the initiative was long overdue and promised active collaboration with relevant agencies over the next three weeks to sensitise traders, importers, and exporters.

The Governor of the Central Bank, Olayemi Cardoso, also pledged the Bank’s full support, highlighting the importance of closing Nigeria’s trade facilitation gap with other countries.

Similarly, Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, called for stronger coordination and political will, proposing that the Minister of Trade lead the 23-day implementation phase to ensure seamless delivery.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, described the NSW project as a historic milestone, emphasising direct engagement with stakeholders and full collaboration to guarantee success.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment was mandated to lead the implementation phase to ensure a smooth and successful launch on March 27.

Agencies represented, apart from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), were the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Others were the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NQS), and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency. (NESREA)