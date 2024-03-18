FG to Launch $3.5bn Phase 2 Sugar Master Plan

The Federal Government has finalised plans for the launch of $3.5 billion Phase 2 of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP). It is primed to scale up sugar production to minimum of two million metric tons, 400 MW of electricity, and the creation of 110,000 jobs across the value-chain nationwide.

Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr Kamar Bakrin, confirmed the update over the weekend in Abuja. He said its launch at a date yet to be made public was a demonstration of the President’s commitment to the NSMP goals of self-sufficiency in sugar production, job creation, and industrialisation.

Speaking at the Sugar Industry Monitoring Group (SIMOG) meeting in Abuja, the Executive Secretary shared the performance evaluation of Phase I of the NSMP and the implementation roadmap for Phase II, emphasising the need for operators, who are members of the Group, to keep to their commitments while promising that NSDC will play its sector development role to take the industry to the desired heights.

“The plan targets the production of a minimum of two million metric tons of sugar, 400 MW of electricity, and the creation of 110,000 jobs across the value-chain, nationwide. “Crucially, the NSMP II will require between 200,000 to 250,000 hectares of suitable land, and an estimated $3.5 billion in investments.

In addition, collaborative efforts will focus on empowering host communities of sugar projects,” he said. The NSDC boss added that a robust framework has been devised to monitor the performance of NSMP II, establishing clear targets and milestones over the period. “This monitoring mechanism ensures accountability and facilitates timely adjustments to optimise outcomes,” Mr Bakrin noted.