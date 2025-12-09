FG To Judiciary: Speed Up Hearing Of Terrorism, Kidnapping Cases

The Federal Government yesterday urged the judiciary to expedite hearings on cases involving terrorism, human trafficking, kidnapping and similar serious crimes.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi said the judiciary, as the guardian of ustice and the custodian of the rule of law, “must lend its weight to national efforts to combat insecurity”.

He said this during the special court session by the Court of Appeal to commence its 2025/2026 Legal Year in Abuja. The AGF praised the appellate court for introducing special sittings across its divisions to tackle case congestion, adding that the initiative demonstrated responsiveness to public concerns about delays in the dispensation of justice.

He said: “It would be remiss of me not to acknowledge that in recent months, the judiciary has come under public scrutiny and criticism, often marked by misrepresentations of judicial decisions in the public space. “These criticisms, whether fair or misplaced, remind us of the delicate balance between judicial authority, public trust and perception.

“Yet, let it be said clearly: criticism of the judiciary is a testament to the central role it plays in our democracy. “At this solemn juncture in our national life, it is also impossible to ignore the grave challenge of insecurity that confronts our country.

“From insurgency and terrorism to banditry, kidnapping, and violent crimes, these threats imperil not only the safety of our citizens but also the very fabric of our constitutional democracy.

“The judiciary, as the guardian of justice and the custodian of the rule of law, must lend its weight to national efforts to combat insecurity.

“Through firm, consistent, and courageous adjudication, the courts can ensure that those who threaten peace and stability are held accountable, that impunity is dismantled, and that the sanctity of human life and property is protected.

“The judicial system’s effectiveness strengthens when terrorism cases receive swift hearings and resolutions which demonstrates that terrorism faces immediate and decisive legal action.

“The Federal Government remains deeply committed to combating terrorism through a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic strategies. It recognises that the swift administration of justice is a vital complement to military and intelligence operations.”