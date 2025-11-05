In May, Tijanin announced that the National Digital Economy Bill was set to return to the National Assembly for its second and third readings after extensive consultations across all 36 states of the federation.

The bill was originally introduced in 2024. The bill seeks to establish a robust legal framework for Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

It encompasses key areas such as electronic transactions, data protection, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure development, aiming to foster innovation and ensure safe, inclusive participation in the nation’s digital transformation journey.