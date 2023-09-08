FG To Introduce Reforms That’ll Enhance Success Of Blue Economy – Oyetola

The Federal Government has said that it would continue to provide a conducive working environment for the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) that would facilitate the disposal of overtime cargoes at all the ports in the country and pave the way for effective and efficient service delivery.

According to a statement issued on Friday night by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, Mr Henshaw Ogubike, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, gave this assurance during a recent working visit to the NSC Headquarters in Lagos.

Oyetola assured the Council that government would look into their challenges and effect necessary reforms where needed, for the success of the Blue Economy agenda of the current administration.

The Minister who was pleased with the contributions and level of achievements recorded by the Management of the Council, however, decried the deplorable condition of the ports, saying “the rots and cracks in the ports infrastructure, over staying of cargoes at the ports, excesses of foreign fishing firms are discouraging”.

He added that long bureaucratic processes were major factors responsible for elongated cargo clearance time, thereby frustrating shippers and leading to the jettisoning of their containers at ports.

Oyetola stated that he would engage the leadership of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on the issue of abandoned cargoes at the ports in a bid to evacuate overtime cargoes and address other bottlenecks.

Speaking earlier in his address of welcome, the Executive Secretary of the NSC, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, highlighted issues requiring urgent attention to include the amendment of the NSC Act to institute effective port economic regulation.

In addition, Jime said that the NSC is a laboratory where policymaking that drives the marine space is being regulated, adding that its objective is to ensure that Nigeria is the Maritime Hub in the sub-Western Region.

The NSC boss disclosed that the actualization of a one-percent (1%) freight stabilization fee on import and export to the Shippers Council as enshrined in the NSC Subsidiary Legislation; implementation of the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN); establishment of a National Fleet, among others are the current concerns of the council.

He, however, expressed confidence in the administration of the new Minister, adding that the Minister had displayed passion towards creating impact in the maritime sector.

Furthermore, the Minister also visited the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), where the Acting Registrar, Chinyere Uromta appealed to him to reconsider the Federal Government’s decision to exclude CRFFN from the National budgetary allocation, emphasizing the crucial roles the Council plays in the freight forwarding sector.

According to her, CRFFN has brought so much sanity to the logistics of the supply chain subsector and the Nigerian shipping industry. Hitherto, the era was characterized by missing cargoes.

Also, she said CRFFN is a Federal regulatory Agency and doubles as an international regulator of freight forwarding practice in a global setting. ” The Council is existing for the good and growth of Nigerian economy”. She added.

Uromta asserted that the CRFFN jurisdiction includes marine, aviation (cargo airport) and land borders. “Our establishing Act portrays us as a professional body and not a regulatory agency and we are making a clarion call for an urgent amendment to the CRFFN Act”.

In response, the Minister commended the Council’s efforts and expressed willingness to consider their request.