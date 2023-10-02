FG To Introduce Gas Powered Vehicles Soon

As part of measures to ease the impact of subsidy removal on Nigerians, the Federal Government has assured Nigerians that it will waive the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel for the next six months.

The waiver is part of the deal reached between the Federal Government and the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the end of the meeting held at the State House on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

At the end of the four-hour meeting with the labour leaders, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the government and the labour leaders had reached some agreements.

Gbajabiamila in a statement issued by Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation said the Nigerian government is committed to fast-tracking the provision of compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation caused by the removal of subsidies on petrol.

READ ALSO:

The minister revealed that the government would make funds available for micro and small-scale enterprises, adding that VAT on diesel will be waived for the next six months.

He stated that the Federal Government will begin the payment of N75,000 to 15 million households at N25,000 monthly for three months from October to December 2023.

He said the government would constitute a committee to work out the details of the implementation of all items for consideration regarding subsidy removal. The minister urged the labour unions to consider the offers and concessions made by the government and shelve the planned strike.

The President of NLC, Joe Ajaro, said the labour unions would take all the promises made by the government to its executive council for deliberation.

He said the labour unions would consider all the promises by the government and translate them to its members.