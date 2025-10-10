FG To Integrate Primary Eye Care Into PHC System

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has reiterated its commitment to preventing avoidable blindness and improving access to quality eye care services across Nigeria through the integration of Primary Eye Care (PEC) into the nation’s Primary Health Care (PHC) system.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, who made this disclosure at the commemoration of the 2025 World Sight Day, themed “Love Your Eyes” on Friday in Abuja, said the initiative was aimed at making eye care accessible to millions of Nigerians, particularly those in underserved and rural communities.

Represented by the Director of the Hospital Services Department in the Ministry, Dr Jimoh Salaudeen, he noted that vision plays a crucial role in socio-economic development, stressing that eye health is now recognised as part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) following Nigeria’s adoption of the “Vision for Everyone” resolution at the UN General Assembly.

He said, “Evidence has shown that individuals with impaired vision have difficulty performing daily tasks and their productivity declines significantly,” Dr Salako said. “The avoidance of blindness is key to achieving SDG 1, No Poverty, because vision loss costs the globe an estimated $411 billion annually.”

Salako highlighted that Nigeria’s National Eye Health Policy (2019) and the National Eye Health Strategic Development Plan (2023–2027) provide the framework for scaling up eye care delivery and strengthening the nation’s health system toward universal coverage.

According to him, to ensure widespread impact, the ministry has trained 12 master trainers across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to further train state-level personnel on the integration of PEC into PHC. Data collection and reporting tools for PHC facilities have also been developed to enhance monitoring and evaluation.

The minister explained that this integration would empower primary health care workers to manage simple eye conditions and refer complex cases appropriately, thereby improving early diagnosis and reducing avoidable vision loss.

Commenting on ongoing interventions, Dr Salako announced the rollout of the Effective Spectacle Coverage Initiative Nigeria (ESCIN), also known as Jigibola 2.0, which aims to distribute five million free reading glasses across 15 states within three years. The initiative targets uncorrected refractive errors, particularly presbyopia, a common cause of visual impairment in older adults.

“By prioritising eye health today, we are investing in a brighter, more prosperous tomorrow for Nigeria,” he added.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom, urged Nigerians to embrace regular eye check-ups and early detection of eye diseases.

Represented by the National Coordinator of the National Eye, Ear and Sensory Functions Health Programme (NESHP), Dr Oteri Eme, she emphasised that eye health is not only a medical concern but also central to achieving universal health coverage and driving national development.

“The economic and social implications of vision impairment are enormous, especially for a young and growing population like Nigeria’s. We must act now to prevent avoidable blindness and improve quality of life.”

In her presentation titled “Celebrating the Impact of Partnerships in Putting Patients at the Heart of Eye Health,” Dr Eme highlighted the country’s journey and progress in advancing eye health, describing it as a steady climb “up a mountain once shrouded in mist.”

Dr Eme likened Nigeria’s eye health progress to a determined expedition, one that has endured challenges of limited resources and data gaps but continues to gain momentum through collaboration and innovation.

“Our journey began with modest resources and daunting statistics, but with leadership, partnerships, and donor support, we have scaled steep terrain,” she said. “We now have policy documents and governance structures in 35 states and the FCT, and we hope to achieve full nationwide coverage by next year.”

She explained that the NESHP, which has recently expanded its mandate to include ear and sensory health, has engaged state and community structures to strengthen advocacy, improve service delivery, and ensure community ownership of interventions.

Among the notable achievements outlined were:

“The Effective Spectacle Coverage Initiative Nigeria (ESCIN), JigiBola 2.0, has dispensed over 1.2 million free pairs of reading glasses within one year, with 66% of beneficiaries receiving their first pair and over half being women.”

“The training of about 2,200 Primary Health Care Workers across 15 states to deliver primary eye care, strengthening referral systems from primary to tertiary levels.

3,000 free cataract surgeries for Nigerians in riverine communities, already underway this year.”

Despite the strides, Dr Eme acknowledged persistent challenges such as inadequate policy architecture, resource gaps, and insufficient data for planning. She emphasized that these findings would guide future strategies for stronger eye health governance.

“We are not yet at the summit, but we can see the clouds. With every step, we’re closer to a Nigeria where no one is needlessly blind, and those with irreversible vision loss can still contribute meaningfully to national development.”