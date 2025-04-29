FG To Inject N110b Into 18 Universities

Share

The Federal Government, through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has announced a N110 billion investment aimed at enhancing the study of four medical programs—medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, and nursing—across 18 Universities in Nigeria.

Each of the 18 beneficiary institutions will receive approximately N4 billion, including N750 million for hostel construction.

Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, made the disclosure while inaugurating the ministerial committee on the TETFund High Impact Intervention Project for Medical Schools Rehabilitation Across the Six Geo-Political Zones on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Alausa, the investment will span five years, with a projected total of N1.5 trillion invested by the end of the period.

The initiative is designed to increase enrollment in these four medical science programs.

“Today, we are deploying over N100 billion into our medical institutions across the country. This N110 billion includes N70 billion for the rehabilitation of our medical institutions,” Alausa stated.

“With this investment, in five years, we will have invested N1.5 trillion in our medical education,” he added, noting that the move will also include the establishment of eight simulation labs across the six geopolitical zones.

Alausa expressed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to improving medical education and healthcare delivery in the country.

He further emphasized that the TETFund High Impact Intervention Project is a direct response to the need to upgrade and expand the facilities in Nigerian medical schools, ensuring they are equipped with the latest technologies and resources.

Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Ahmad, highlighted that the initiative would lead to the production of more medical doctors in Nigeria and eliminate the need for medical education tourism.

“The TETFund High Impact Intervention Project for Medical Schools Rehabilitation is one of the government’s key initiatives to foster excellence in medical education, enhance the quality of healthcare training, and equip future doctors and healthcare professionals with the skills necessary to meet the demands of an evolving medical landscape,” Ahmad said.

“The government, through TETFund’s intervention, has demonstrated its commitment to improving these facilities. This initiative seeks to rehabilitate and upgrade medical schools across the country, ensuring that the next generation of healthcare professionals is trained in state-of-the-art environments that reflect global best practices,” she added.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, explained that the establishment of the committee is part of the Minister’s initiative to enhance the Nigerian education system, specifically medical schools. The goal is to utilize the TETFund High Impact Intervention Projects efficiently to address critical national needs in the health sector.

“This project is designed to improve infrastructure in medical schools through the rehabilitation of lecture theatres and laboratory facilities, thereby enhancing capacity to produce more doctors, nurses, dentists, and pharmacists for the nation,” Echono said.

He urged the committee members to commit fully to ensuring the success of the initiative.

The 12-member committee, chaired by Prof. Suleiman Alabi, Chairman of the Association of Provosts of Colleges of Medicine, has several terms of reference, including ensuring adherence to project goals, monitoring the proper use of funds, and maintaining detailed records.

The committee is also tasked with ensuring that funds allocated for the rehabilitation of medical schools are used effectively and with engaging all stakeholders—including medical school administrators, faculty, students, and relevant health bodies—throughout the project’s implementation.

The beneficiary universities for the TETFund High Impact Intervention Project for Medical Schools Rehabilitation include Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Bayelsa State University; University of Lagos; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; University of Benin; Imo State University, Owerri; University of Medical Sciences, Ondo; University of Ibadan; Benue State University, Makurdi; Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina; University of Nigeria, Nsukka; University of Calabar; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; University of Jos; University of Ilorin; University of Maiduguri; Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto; and Gombe State University.

Share