FG to increase power supply from 3,500MW to 6,500MW, says Adelabu

The Federal Government has promised to escalate the electricity generation capacity from 3,500 megawatts to 6,500 megawatts within the next three to six months. The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who disclosed this, explained that the strategy was to improve the power supply nationwide to address the growing energy needs. He spoke while on inspection visits to different power projects in Lagos on Friday which included the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) headquarters, two 20 MVA injection substations at Randle, Surulere, and the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) monitoring facilities.

He said:“3,500 megawatts is not acceptable, and we have plans to increase the capacity to a minimum of 6,000 to 6,500 within the next three to six months.” He stated that there is a critical requirement to stimulate demand through active customer interaction. He added that it was necessary to ensure the effective use of generated power, and highlighted the need for efficient distribution to reduce wastage. He disclosed that the Federal Government was committed to enhancing the sector’s performance through substantial investments in infrastructure and efficient customer response.