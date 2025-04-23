FG To Inaugurate Ports, Customs Efficiency C’ttee

Share

In a renewed effort to enhance trade facilitation and streamline operations at Nigeria’s ports, the Federal Government will on Thursday, April 24, 2025, inaugurate the Ports and Customs Efficiency Committee (PCEC) a key initiative under the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

The inauguration ceremony, which will be held at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) headquarters in Lagos, will be chaired by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ibrahim Kashim Shettima.

The event is expected to draw more than 50 high-level participants, including heads of key government agencies and leading private sector executives whose activities span the nation’s critical trade and logistics value chain.

The PCEC, designed as a multi-stakeholder public-private collaboration, aims to eliminate bottlenecks, drive efficiency, and improve service delivery across port and customs operations.

The initiative is a core part of the federal government’s strategy to enhance Nigeria’s ease of doing business and boost economic competitiveness.

According to PEBEC, the committee’s mandate includes identifying operational gaps, implementing swift reforms, and deploying practical solutions that will reduce delays, promote transparency, and foster greater accountability in port activities.

Expected quick wins from the PCEC initiative include, Reduced cargo dwell time, Enhanced inter-agency coordination, Improved transparency in customs processes, A stronger customer-centric approach across port services

Speaking ahead of the inauguration, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Abubakar Dantsoho, described the initiative as a welcome development that aligns with ongoing efforts to eliminate inefficiencies and red tape in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

“We are greatly delighted to host this all-important collaborative process-improvement meeting,” Dantsoho said.

“It is very much in tandem with our relentless drive to remove obstacles and fast-track trade facilitation, which is central to our national economic agenda.”

