FG To Inaugurate Nigerian Gas Vehicle Monitoring System

The Federal Government will soon inaugurate the Nigerian Gas Vehicle Monitoring System to boost the safety of passengers and motorists, especially users of gas or compressed natural gas-compliant automobiles/vehicles, Coordinator, Regulatory Compliance and Facilitation, Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), Engr Zayyanu Tambari has said.

He spoke on Wednesday during a webinar by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) titled: Driving the Energy Transition: CNG Conversion.

He harped on the importance of safety in the transportation sector, especially with the usage of CNG vehicles. He said CNG is safe but warned against conversion of fuel-powered vehicles to CNG compliance by unqualified and uncertified technicians.

Tambari said: “We are almost at the verge of launching the Nigerian Gas Vehicle Monitoring System which is a safety-in-place system to ensure that there is an end-to-end safety and integrity of the entire CNG transportation.

“We will not succeed as we want to if we do not have a safe and regulatory environment. We all have seen the incident that happened in Benin, and its potential to adversely affect what we are trying to achieve. As unfortunate as the accident was, we commiserate with those who have been impacted. We wish them a quick and complete recovery.

“But it also underscores the need for safety in the entire value chain. It is in the realization that the PCNGI set up the regulatory compliance and facilitation directorate which I am coordinating. This directorate is working very closely with all the regulatory agencies within the CNG eco-system and value chain.”

He said the CNG value chain has multiple benefits and positive impacts on the economy and the people.

Tambari said: “The potential for job creation, value addition and digital growth, and energy substitution will significantly move our transportation to the CNG, particularly if we target the commercial sector which consumes more energy and in a shorter time. That is why we are collaborating with transport unions to achieve that.

“The entire value chain has to be activated and supported so that all the moving parts in this vast value chain will work together in harmony to achieve the desired result.

“We have procured a number of CNG buses, tricycles and electric vehicles and fueling infrastructure which we have deployed and we will continue to deploy.”

Deputy Director of Standards Development Coordination Division (SDCD) Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Engr Olalekan Omoniyi, said the agency will continue to ensure adherence to standards in the sector.

He added that it will also insist on the protection of consumers. He advised compliance to standards and quality by stakeholders in the sector and users of the various industry products.

Omoniyi said: “SON and other agencies are providing information to ensure that members of the public have access to only certified and registered sources and products to prevent accidents and to ensure that incidences do not happen.

“To protect the consumers, SON has responsibility for registering and regulating standard marks and specifications. For the products that will be certified under SON, a certification mark would be required and they are to guard against counterfeiting and forging and also act as a means of assurance to consumers so that when the consumer sees the assurance mark, he will know that apart from being registered, it has also been certified by SON. Anyone that may use the certification mark illegally will be prosecuted in line with the law.”

Deputy Manager, Operations, NIPCO Gas, Ujiadughele Ray, called on the government to provide subsidies for CNG conversions and usage.

He said: “CNG should also be subsidized and allocated for all companies promoting CNG usage, automobile services and they should also be a framework to be developed, and provision of licenses to set up CNG conversion centres.

“As Nigerians, we are blessed with abundant natural resources by embracing CNG and other sustainable energy sources, we can lead the way toward a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous future for our nation. May we be inspired to take action for a sustainable Nigeria.”

