FG To Improve Nutritional Quality Of Food Consumed Nationwide

The Federal Government has announced fresh plans to deepen the use of biofortified crops as part of efforts to improve the nutritional quality of food consumed across the country. The declaration was made in Kano during a national biofortification workshop.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Marcus Ogunbiyi, stated that food security must now focus not only on quantity but also on quality. He explained that simply pro- ducing enough food is no longer adequate if the food lacks essential nutrients required for healthy living.

He noted that malnutrition and deficiencies in vital micro- nutrients continued to affect millions of Nigerians, weakening public health outcomes and reducing economic productivity.

According to him, biofortification provides a long-term and affordable solution by increasing the nutrient content of staple crops commonly consumed by households.

Ogunbiyi disclosed that the workshop reviewed the mandate and structure of the National Biofortification Steering Committee to ensure its activities are properly aligned with national agricultural and nutrition strategies. He added that Nigeria currently boasted the world’s largest collection of biofortified crops.

These include iron-rich pearl millet, zinc-enriched rice, Vitamin A cassava, Vitamin A maize and Vitamin A sweet potato, developed through collaboration with research institutions and supported by private sector players involved in seed production, processing and market distribution.

Stakeholders at the workshop stressed the importance of continuous funding for research, improved extension services and stronger public awareness campaigns to promote the widespread cultivation and consumption of biofortified crops nationwide.