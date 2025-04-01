FG To Implement ‘Drill Or Drop’ Policy

Share

In a renewed effort to boost production in the oil and gas sector, the Federal Government has disclosed ongoing plans to begin implementing the “drill or drop” provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) where necessary.

This came as the government called on International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria to ramp up investments in the country’s oil and gas sector, emphasizing that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has provided every necessary incentive to ensure seamless and profitable operations.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, made this known at the Cross Industry Group (CIG) Meeting held in Florence, Italy, organized by IOCs operating in Nigeria.

He noted that the oil and gas industry must match government efforts with tangible investments, as the Nigerian government has done its part.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Minister, Nneamaka Okafor, on Tuesday in Abuja, explained that the meeting focused on challenges, expectations, and strategies to enhance the sector’s contributions to domestic energy needs and regional expansion across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Lokpobiri noted that while IOCs have pointed to Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractors as a challenge, EPCs will only commit when they see strong investment decisions from industry players.

He said: “The government has done its part by providing the requisite and investment-friendly fiscal policies, including the President’s Executive Order incentivizing deepwater investments.

“Now, the ball is in the court of the IOCs and other operators to make strategic investment decisions that will drive increased production and sustainability in the sector.”

He further emphasized the need for IOCs to support local refining efforts, noting that more refineries are coming on stream and will require a steady supply of crude oil. To facilitate this, he stressed that increasing production will enable Nigeria to meet both local and international obligations.

“We cannot continue to have assets sitting idle for 20 to 30 years without development. If you are not utilizing an asset and it remains underdeveloped for decades, it neither adds value to your books nor to us as a Country.

“We encourage industry players to explore collaborative measures such as shared resources for contiguous assets, farm-outs, and the release of underutilized assets to operators ready to invest in production. Otherwise, like any responsible government, we will take back these assets and allocate them to those willing to go to work,” he added.

The Minister also urged operators to consider farm-out agreements where assets are close to existing infrastructure rather than incurring high costs on new Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units.

The Chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), Osagie Osunbor, commended the Minister for his direct engagement with industry players and for the Federal Government’s continued efforts to advance the sector.

“We appreciate the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for investment. The Minister’s engagement has provided critical insights and has also challenged us as industry players to step up efforts to increase production,” Osunbor said.

The Federal Government remains committed to ensuring a thriving oil and gas industry and expects operators to match its commitment by making tangible investment decisions that will drive growth, sustainability, and national energy security.

