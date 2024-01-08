FG to implement CTN to curb $5bn theft at seaports

Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has said that the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) has said that the deployment of the technology would be implemented in the third quarter of 2024. The deployment of CTN is to improve trade facilitation and curb cargo thefts running to $5 billion annually in the nation’s seaports. It was gathered both government and importers have been losing the amount annually to fake documentation, cargo fraud, container diversion, under declaration among others. Findings revealed that CTN is currently being implemented in 26 African countries including Ghana, Senegal, Benin, Republic and Togo to take care of cargo fraud and to secure imports and exports in the ports. However, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) Barr Pius Akutah explained that CTN would give correct volume of trade, a development which according to him would help government not to lose any revenue from imports.

He noted that the CTN would help the Federal Government in checking fraudulent practices involving imports. Akutah added: “It is a platform to monitor trade and give us correct volume of trade of what is coming in. As you look at statistics, we also know what is the revenue being generated as a result of the CTN. It is not only desirable, it is needed and it is long overdue. “Even smaller countries surrounding us have already established their CTN and they are using it. This is not just efficient form of trade facilitation but it is also beneficial to us to monitor what comes to our shores to be able to enhance the security of our country because if we know the cargoes that are coming to our country, we are in a better position to secure what comes in, what is not desirable for us. So, this is desirable and more than desirable it is needed and we need to all put our hands to ensure it happens.” It would be recalled that in 2013, the Federal Government decided to introduce Cargo Tracking Note (CTN), following complaints by Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) over wrong classification of cargoes, transfer of value, concealment and false declaration and other imports infractions which have continued to flourish at the ports and borders with impunity, leading to huge revenue loss. Also in 2019, former Customs Comptroller-General, Col Hameed Ali (rtd) made the same complaints again during the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Lagos that importers were cheating the Federal Government, saying that there was high rate of falsified documents at the ports, such as under invoicing and false declaration.

He said: “Importers and clearing agents are culprits of these illicit acts. I can tell you categorically that less than 5 per cent of our importers processed their documents genuinely at the ports. We have discovered this through our investigations. “Out of 100 containers imported into the country, there are hardly 10 containers with genuine declaration. For any one Indian that is there, he must be supported by 10 Nigerians because we do not love our own country. You cannot go to their country and do this, but in Nigeria, anybody can come and cheat us.” In 2023, security services company, G4S pointed out that criminal gangs were resorting to 3D printing to copy security devices to break into containers. It explained: “Research uncovered that harbour criminals were creating perfect replicas of well-known cable seals, security locks and keys, and using these to cover their tracks and obscure any signs of theft, such as a broken seal. “For a few hundred dollars, a person can purchase a 3D scanner that eliminates the need to understand computer-aided design and cannot only provide the dimensions for any item but also creates the CAD technical specifications needed to produce a near-perfect replica.”