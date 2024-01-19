FG To Implement 35% Affirmation In Paramilitary Agencies

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to review guidelines for recruitment into the Civil Defence, Fire, Correctional and Immigration Services.

Consequently, 35 per cent of recruitment into the services would be allocated to women.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, broke the news at the end of the meeting of the Board of the Civil Defence, Fire, Correctional and Immigration Services in Abuja on Friday, January 19.

A statement, yesterday, by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, said the development was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Tunji-Ojo, who spoke through the Secretary of the Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed was flanked at the briefing by the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi and the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) Haliru Nababa.

The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Abdulganiyu Jaji was also in attendance.

According to the minister, the ongoing recruitment into the Federal Fire Service would be on the basis of the new guidelines which would focus largely on professionalism, gender mainstreaming and Federal Character principles.

“The federal government through the Board has approved the review of the guidelines for recruitment into, and promotion in all the four Services under the Ministry of Interior.

“The development also comes with the modernisation of the operations of the Nigeria Immigration Service. The modernisation is going to be all-encompassing, training, recruitment, promotion, professionalism and capacity building and deployment of cutting-edge technologies”, the minister said.

The minister announced that the Services would in due course release timelines for recruitment into all the services.

He warned citizens interested in applying not to patronise scammers, saying that the government is already aware of some scammers who are asking for money for recruitment into the Fire Service.

“This is to appeal to Nigerians not to patronise scammers. Anybody asking you to pay money to be recruited into any of the Agencies is a scammer. We are aware of their activities and we will go after them.”

Shedding more light on the modernisation of the Immigration Service, the Comptroller-General, Mrs Adepoju, said the Service would emphasise capacity building, and specialisation along professional lines to ensure that promotion is not a reward for redundancy.