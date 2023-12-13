FG To Immigration Officials: Need For Enhanced Service Delivery Now Compelling

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has tasked comptrollers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on the need to “proactively enhance the service in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of the president to change the narrative”.

The former lawmaker gave the charge in Abuja at a meeting with the Comptroller General, the Deputy Comptroller General, the Assistant Comptroller General, and the Comptroller.

In a statement on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Alao Babatunde, Tunji-Ojo appealed to the senior officials to be “cooperative” in re-designing and re-engineering the Service.

According to him, the need to critically expand the coast had become compelling in a bid to create a new order.

“We want to write a new script – a script that is based on sweet experience for the people of Nigeria. Let generations yet unborn come and read the tales in the chronicles of time that there was a time when NIS was downwards, and God brought a Moses supported by Aarons like you to take it up to the next level”.

Speaking on the Service beyond passport production, the Minister further charged officers to help the Service take its place of pride by adequately carrying out its mandate as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“As your Minister, it is business unusual. We have bigger responsibilities beyond passport processing, and we must deliver. There are a lot of grounds to cover and I believe we have the best of capacity in our officers.

“Your job is massive, and beyond passport. You’re our ambassadors, and as such, there is more to be done in areas of investigation and compliance because you’re our border police. It is no longer acceptable to just process passports. You must take your pride of place in the comity of agencies”, the Minister stated.

He added thus: “We are already working with necessary agencies of government to look at how your salaries can be at par with other sister agencies in line with what the law says. People need to be assured of the future. People need to be encouraged knowing full well that even after service, a good life lies ahead.

“You cannot give what you don’t have. In the new dispensation, we will ensure we move from an era of career stagnation to an era of promotions on merit. And, where we need to create more portfolios, we will expand the coast to accommodate more officers.

“We must back our talks with actions. If there is any Comptroller who will not join the progressive train, such officer should voluntarily exit the system before we take actions”.