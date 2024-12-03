FG To ICC: Stop Unfair Probe Of Nigeria’s Military Over Anti-Terrorism War

Share

The Federal Government yesterday called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to stop what it described as an unfair probe of the Nigerian military over alleged rights violations in the war against insurgency in the country.

Speaking through the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) the FG noted that preliminary examination into alleged crimes in Nigeria by the Office of the Prosecutor at the ICC, had lasted for over 14 years.

He insisted that the probe was demoralising to the service men laying their lives to defend their country against terrorists, adding that Nigeria has demonstrated the will to promote justice and end terrorism, among other global crimes.

The AGF made this known in a statement he read at the 23rd Session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC, holding at The Hague, Netherlands.

While protesting the prolonged investigation of the Nigerian military by the ICC, Fagbemi stressed that Nigeria would continue to confront impunity, hold perpetrators of heinous crimes accountable, and also restore justice for victims.

The minister further emphasised that Nigeria, as a responsible state party to the Rome Statute, had consistently engaged with the Office of the Prosecutor and demonstrated its military’s adherence to international humanitarian law and ensuring accountability for any personnel found guilty of misconduct.

“While we respect the court’s mandate to intervene when states are unable or unwilling to prosecute such crimes, it is important to emphasise that there must be respect and regard to the principle of complementarity.

The ICC is meant to act as a court of last resort, intervening only when national legal systems are unable or unwilling to address grave crimes.

“I must assert that Nigeria does not fall under any such situation. Our nation has consistently demonstrated both the will and the capacity to investigate and prosecute serious crimes, including those committed by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups.

“We are proud of the Nigerian Military, which has systems and structures in place to ensure their operations are guided by international humanitarian law and human rights principles.

“At the 22nd Session of this Assembly, Nigeria reported the establishment of an independent Special Investigative Panel by the National Human Rights Commission to address allegations against the Nigerian military made by Reuters. “After thorough investigations spanning eight months, the Panel found no evidence to substantiate these claims.

The allegations of killings, torture, and the recruitment of underage fighters have been proven to be false and exaggerated.” More so, the AGF said the country was concerned by the seemingly predetermined stance of the Office of the Prosecutor regarding armed forces and the situation in Nigeria despite these efforts.

“We are also concerned about activities of apologists of terrorist groups, parading as civil society organisations, who are continuously making unsubstantiated allegations in order to undermine legitimate efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces,” he added.

