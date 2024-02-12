FG To Host S’Eagles In Abuja As Team Depart Abidjan

The Federal Government will on Monday host the Super Eagles to a reception despite losing the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Eagles lost 2-1 to the Elephants in the final on Sunday, but the Presidency is keen on appreciating them for reaching the final for the first time in 11 years.

According to the team’s media officer, Babafemi Raji, they left Abidjan at 2.45 pm local time (3.45 pm Nigerian time)

The Eagles made the trip on a chartered flight.

Another official confirmed that “we are on our way to Abuja; they told us that Mr. President is waiting to host us for a reception.”