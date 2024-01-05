FG To Hire More Humanitarian Workers

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has announced the intentions of the Federal Government to hire more aid workers to speed up humanitarian response time across the country.
The ministry explained that the initiative which would be on a temporal basis was part of the government’s effort to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.
The intended recruitment, according to Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, was made in order to speed up humanitarian response times.
She made the disclosure while meeting with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar on Friday in Abuja.
“This will not only reduce unemployment but will improve our response time and the quality of response going forward.
“These people will be hired for three months in the first instance, and if the crisis is protracted, they may be made to stay 6 months or one year maximum.”