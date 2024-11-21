FG To Harness Water Resources To Achieve Food Security, Job Creation

Share

The Federal Government has pledged its commitment to harness water resources for agricultural development to achieve food security and create job opportunities for the teaming youths.

Hon. Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev stated this while declaring open a two-day Stakeholder’s Sensitization Workshop on National Action Plan for Harnessing Water Resources to Achieve Food Security and Poverty Alleviation in Nigeria in Nasarawa State.

The Minister explained that it was in line with this that his ministry had carefully developed three flagship programmes which include River Basin Strategy for Poverty Alleviation, Water for Expanded Irrigated Agriculture Programme and Partnership for Expanded Irrigation Programme.

According to Prof. Utsev, in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Terhemen Oraduen made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi said the flagship programmes which were conceived through the Department of River Basin Operations and Inspectorate aimed at revolutionizing the nation’s irrigated agricultural landscape, stimulate economic growth and create jobs for the youths.

He maintained that the initiative seeks to prioritize interventions that would enhance agricultural productivity, promote inclusive economic growth and alleviate poverty adding that plans were on to also empower local farmers, improve access to markets and ensure food security for all Nigerians.

Prof. Utsev expressed hope that the National Action Plan to be developed at the end of the workshop would strengthen partnerships between Federal and State Governments, River Basin Development Authorities, Research Institutions, Civil Society Organisations as well as the private sector.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation Mr Richard Pheelangwah, explained that the flagship programmes were designed to harness the water resources the nation is endowed with to boost food production and add value to the lives of citizens.

