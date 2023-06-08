Fg To Harmonise Treaty With Netherlands On Investments Promotion

The Federal Government yesterday reiterated its commitment to harmonise investment treaties with the Kingdom of Netherlands for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Evelyn Ngige, said this at a round-table negotiation on the investment promotion and protection agreement between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Netherlands in Abuja.

The permanent secretary said this step would also boost economic activities and strengthen the confidence of investors for a sustainable economic development.

Ngige, represented by the Director, Investment Promotion Department in the Ministry, Mrs Gertrude Orji, expressed the hope that the collaboration between the two countries would impact positively on the economies of both countries.

She said the essence of the meeting was to deliberate on the draft models, taking into consideration the policy directions of both countries. Ngige said that beyond signing the agreement, it was also important for both countries to monitor the implementation and execution of the agreement.

Earlier, the Chief Negotiator on Investment Promotion of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Robert Dool, said the aim of the meeting was to facilitate economic relations between both countries.