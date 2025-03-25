FG To Harmonise Fiscal Data Across MDAs

Share

Efforts to harmonise fiscal data across government institutions have commenced in earnest, with Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, spearheading the meeting to achieve the mission.

Key stakeholders, including the Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Accountant General of the Federation, Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, and the Director General of the Budget Office, Mr Tanimu Yakubu, met on Monday with Edun, a statement issued by Director of Information in the ministry Mohammed Manga, said.

The said discussions centered on discrepancies in fiscal data across government institutions, which have affected Nigeria’s credit ratings and borrowing capacity.

The Minister emphasised the need for synergy between agencies such as the Budget Office, the Accountant General’s Office, and the Debt Management Office (DMO).

“Delivering accurate and comprehensive fiscal data is critical to economic stability and investor confidence,” Edun said Attendees agreed on the establishment of a Fiscal Data Coordination Framework, which includes a main committee, a subcommittee, and technical teams dedicated to standardising fiscal reporting methodologies and economic assumptions.

The Minister affirmed that Nigeria must take ownership of its fiscal data credibility, reducing dependence on external institutions.

The meeting concluded with a firm commitment to implementing the framework, reinforcing transparency, strengthening investor confidence, and enhancing Nigeria’s economic outlook.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

