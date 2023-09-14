FG to Grant Tax Holiday to New Airlines, Others

I n a bid to resolve the lingering trapped foreign airlines’ funds, President Bola Tinubu has directed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should hold quarterly reconciliation meetings with a view to finding a lasting solution to the matter that has damaged the country’s reputation in the eyes of the global aviation industry. The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, made the disclosure yesterday at the 7th Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition holding in Abuja.

Although it is not clear how much of foreign airlines’ fund is still held by Nigeria, it is estimated that it may have risen to more than $500 million. The minister noted that the current administration was aware that one of the setbacks entrepreneurs have suffered in Nigeria in recent years is the fluctuation of foreign exchange and its availability, stressing that it is the vision of the incumbent regime to make Nigeria the aviation hub of Africa.

He, however, noted that in order to attract foreign investors, the government is already looking at the following areas to improve aviation business in Nigeria through infrastructure upgrade. Other initiatives in the aviation sector roadmap which he said the government has fully adopted include the creation of aircraft leasing companies.

The government, according to the minister, welcomes major players in aircraft leasing and head lessors to invest in Nigerian airlines to provide state-of-the-art aircraft, adding that the government would ensure enforcement of contract agreements and the rights of investors and all parties are protected. Keyamo noted that Tinubu’s administration is open to providing tax holidays to encourage existing and new entrants into the Nigerian aviation sector.

Meanwhile, the European giant aircraft manufacturing company, Airbus, in its forecast said the demand for new aircraft by Nigerian airline operators would triple the present aircraft fleet by 2042. Speaking at the media briefing held ahead of the 7th Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition opening at the Abuja International Convention Centre, Airbus, while unveiling its market forecast for Nigeria equally projected that the country’s aviation sector would soar between now and the year 2042.

Speaking at the event, the Marketing Director, Africa, at Airbus, Mr Joel Ellers, who described the aircraft manufacturing company as home to two of the world’s fastest- growing cities in the shape of Lagos and Abuja, also predicted that airlines serving Nigeria will require nearly 160 passenger and freight aircraft by 2042, according to the 2023 Airbus Global Market Forecast (GMF).

“This includes 131 single- aisle aircraft, such as the A220, and A320 families, and 28 wide body aircraft, such as the A330 and A350 families serving the Nigerian market in the next two decades.” The Airbus director acknowledged that aviation plays a pivotal role in driving economic development across the African continent through creating jobs, facilitating domestic, intra-African, and global trade and regional integration, with its significance, particularly profound in the case of Nigeria.

His words: “Africa’s most populous country, marked by substantial landmass, a vibrant dynamic and ever- expanding economy. The aviation industry in Nigeria possesses the potential to emerge as the connective tissue that binds together its diverse regions and fuels economic progress.”

Airbus also predicted that aviation sector growth on the continent will drive average yearly service demand up by 4.1 per cent, from $2 billion to $7 billion. Growing maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) services at both local and regional levels, according to Airbus, are central to the sector’s growth, safety and longevity.