FG to Grant Licences for Establishment of Smaller DisCos

In renewed efforts to improve access and consistent electricity supply to underserved population, the Federal Government has said plans were underway to grant licences for the establishment of smaller Distribution Companies (DisCos) Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who made the disclosure at the 7th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) on Friday in Abuja, noted that there was need to also focus on renewable energy sources and distributed power model for remote communities, who were not so attractive to the existing distribution companies because of their small population and poor productive capacity.

He said: “We are also saying that there will be licencing of smaller DisCos for small communities, where the existing DisCos are not really making impact. “We may not have to revoke your licences, but your catchment areas can be distributed when you are not performing.” Adelabu who further disclosed that distribution was the weakest link in the power sector, however urged existing DisCos to deepen penetration, improve on service delivery because they were closest to the consumers.

To this end, the minister said that there was need for DisCos to be restructured along state lines so that every state government, state ministry of energy, state electricity board and board of rural electrification would know who they were dealing with. “Generation and transmission, these are wholesale segment of the value chain. We can handle it from the federal government at the ministry of power and her agencies.

But when it comes to distribution, the subnational government must be involved. That is the retail end of the value chain. “We have seen what happened in Abia State. That is one of our core strategies of encouraging distributed power so that every state is not only involved in distribution, but can establish its own power plant. “Just 141MW of power by Geometric which capacity can be upgraded to 188MW can serve the whole of Abia State. “Before now, Abia was getting only 50MW supply from Calabar Power Plant to APL, now they have 141MW.

So the excess will not only be used by Umuahia and other cities in Abia, but can also contribute to the grid. If every state has a 100MW in Nigeria, we are talking about 3,600MW, the energy poverty will disappear. “These DisCos must be recapitalised. They need to bring funds into the sector. The only money they brought into this sector was the money they paid for the acquisition of the DisCos. They have not brought money to invest, and power investment is huge investment,” he added.