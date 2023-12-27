FG To Go After Economic Saboteurs In 2024 – Bamidele

The Senate’s leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has declared that starting from 2024, the Federal Government will pursue those responsible for the economic sabotage that has made life in Nigeria tough and intolerable for its citizens.

In order to maintain the January to December budget cycle, Bamidele further demanded that the 2024 appropriations bill be passed by the National Assembly by December 30.

He made this disclosure at a session with journalists in Iyin Ekiti, saying all federal lawmakers would have to cut short their holidays to ensure speedy passage of the 2024 appropriations bill.

At the session, Bamidele expressed concerns about the activities of economic saboteurs, who were doing everything to keep exchange rates high against the Naira or trying to make the Naira unavailable to the people who kept their money in banks.

He, therefore, revealed that the Federal Government “will, from next year, go after economic saboteurs, who are making life difficult and unbearable for Nigerians. The Federal Government will charge, prosecute, and punish them for their acts of economic sabotage.

“All these will take place next year. In the long run, those who mopped up the Naira and Dollars from the markets will face the consequences of their actions. Those who mopped up the Dollars to keep commodity prices high will definitely not escape justice.

“Those who are speculating are also on the watch list of the federal government. At some points, the federal government will have to go after them,” the senate leader revealed the plan of the federal government.

Beyond all these activities of economic saboteurs, Bamidele assured Nigerians that Nigeria would witness a true era of Renewed Hope that would herald development, progress, and prosperity, citing diverse plans the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had put in place to transform the national economy.