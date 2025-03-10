Share

The Benin-Asaba highway and Lagos-Abeokuta roads are amongst those earmarked to be developed by the Federal Government under Public public-private project (PPP) frameworks to reduce travel time and boost productivity.

The Federal Government made this commitment not to deviate from her fiscal discipline, revenue mobilization, and improved investment climate road map.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Mr Wale Edun revealed this in a statement issued on Monday.

He underscored public-private partnerships (PPPs) as a critical tool to close Nigeria’s $100 billion annual infrastructure investment gap.

Edun restated the government’s economic projected GDP growth of 4.6% for 2025, with a long-term ambition of 7% annually, describing the target as a very crucial one for poverty reduction and sustainable development.

He emphasized that macroeconomic stability remains a top priority, with exchange rate stability, trade surplus, and increased oil production positioning Nigeria as a stronger global player.

He said foreign reserves have exceeded $40 billion, signalling confidence in economic policies and financial management.

In the oil and gas sector, Edun emphasized the importance of domestic refining, with the Dangote Refinery now leading local crude petroleum processing.

This shift will significantly reduce reliance on imports, strengthen energy security, and enhance economic resilience.

On fiscal reform, he highlighted the government’s drive to expand the tax base, streamline revenue collection, and create a business-friendly tax system.

He noted that a balanced approach to taxation will encourage investment while ensuring adequate funding for national priorities.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s dedication to economic transformation, driven by policies that foster growth, stability, and private sector participation.

Building on strategic reforms, Nigeria is poised to unlock new opportunities for prosperity, accelerate national development, and secure a brighter future for generations to come

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

