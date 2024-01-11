FG To Foreign Varsities, Adhere To National Guidelines On Transnational Education

The Federal Government has directed foreign universities operating in Nigeria to strictly adhere to the country’s guidelines on transnational education as developed by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu gave the directive on Thursday in Abuja, when he received in the audience, the

Chancellor of one of the oldest universities in the United States of America, Rutgers University, Camden, which was established in 1776.

Sununu who presented a copy of the National guidelines on Transnational Education to the visiting chancellor of Rutgers University, expressed Nigerian’s readiness to work with universities around the world in improving

access to quality higher education in Nigeria.

According to him, access to quality education was a priority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, even as he maintained that the Federal Ministry of Education has taken the charge of the president very seriously and would stop at nothing to deliver quality education to the vast majority of Nigerians.

The Minister further charged institutions of higher learning in the country to collaborate with their foreign counterparts to train more professionals to replace those exiting the system, instead of lamenting over the issue of brain drain.

He maintained that Nigeria has the capacity to provide a significant chunk of manpower needs around the globe, given the country’s population, as he lauded the collaborative efforts of Rutgers University with the University of Lagos and Ibadan, maintaining that the Federal Ministry of Education would do everything within the ambit of the law to encourage collaboration between Rutgers University and Nigerian Universities, especially in the areas of Science & Technology.

Chancellor of Rutgers University, Antonio Tillis, noted that his university was seeking to renew the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Lagos, as well as expanding collaboration with other Nigerian Universities in areas of research and exchange of academic programmes