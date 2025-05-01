FG To Focus On Startup Act To Drive Innovation

Share

As part of efforts geared towards the innovation and development of startup ecosystem with robust regulatory scheme, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched the Startup Consultative Forum (SCF).

The Nigerian Startup Act (NSA), signed into law in 2022, seeks to provide a legal framework for the country’s startup ecosystem. This initiative aims to empower the country’s growing startup ecosystem by providing a platform for strategic collaboration and innovation.

According to the Agency, the forum will gather stakeholders and and experts to brainstorm on some how to bridge the gap in the sector and move the startup ecosystem forward.

This consultative space is intended to drive strategic dialogue, problem-solving, and innovation to propel Nigeria’s digital economy forward, in line with the objectives outlined by the NSA. Speaking, the NITDA Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, emphasised the government’s effort to bring total innovation to the startup ecosystem.

Inuwa, who was represented by the Acting Director of the Regulation and Compliance Department, Emmanuel Edet, said: “The NSA of 2022 was never meant to be just another law on paper.

It represents a new social compact, where startups are not merely participants but core architects of our economic future.” He stressed that the forum was not only a response to the fast-evolving digital landscape but also a proactive measure to ensure that policies evolve alongside innovation.

“This forum will ensure that policy does not merely catch up with innovation but evolves alongside it, progressively enhancing the digital economic future of our country,” he stated.

Inuwa revealed that NITDA had already laid the groundwork for the forum through extensive nationwide awareness campaigns over the last eight months. He highlighted the agency’s commitment to a governance model based on transparency and inclusion, where stakeholders are actively engaged before decisions are made.

He added: “The digital economy has evolved from a supporting role to a strategic driver of job cre – ation, global competitiveness, and youth empowerment.”

According to Inuwa, the SCF will be central to identifying and addressing issues within the ecosystem, including regulatory barriers, investment challenges, and infrastructure gaps.

“The forum will play a critical role in identifying regulatory roadblocks, shaping better invest-ment pathways, mapping infrastructure gaps, and pinpointing real opportunities for partnerships across sectors,” he noted.

Director of IT Infrastructure Solutions, Oladejo Olawunmi, stated that the forum would help transform innovative ideas into actionable policies that drive real impact. “We remain committed to creating an environment where innovation can flourish,” Oladejo said.

He called on all stakeholders to take responsibility and translate ideas into tangible outcomes that will benefit the entire ecosystem.

Also speaking, National Coordinator of the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI), Ms. Victoria Fabunmi, noted that startups play a critical role in driving economic growth by creating jobs, fostering innovation, and addressing local challenges.

“The forum serves as a platform where these pillars can be strengthened, ensuring that the ecosystem functions cohesively.

It is set up to solve challenges within the ecosystem by leveraging the NSA, with a feedback mechanism to ensure that discussions lead to implementation,” she said.

