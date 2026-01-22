FG To Fast-Track Counter-Terrorism Trial Of 5,000 Insurgents

The National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC) has on Wednesday said its legal team, working with the Defence Headquarters and the Federal Ministry of Justice, has been reviewing terrorism-related activities to fast-track prosecutions or dismiss cases lacking sufficient evidence.

This development followed the large number of detainees currently being held in pre-trial detention facilities across the country, which has created a significant backlog of terrorism cases.

This was contained in the 2025–2030 Strategic Plan of the NCTC, a copy of which was obtained on Wednesday, January 23, 2026.

“At present, there are approximately 5,000 individuals suspected of having been involved in terrorism-related offences who are being held in pre-trial detention.

“This has resulted in a significant backlog of cases, and the NCTC legal team has been working with the Defence Staff and the Federal Ministry of Justice to support the review of these case files and, where appropriate, to help to either expedite these prosecutions or to dismiss outstanding charges that have not been sufficiently substantiated to proceed to trial.

‘’NCTC has also been coordinating case hearings held by the Federal High Court sitting both in Wawa Military Cantonment in Kanji, Niger State, and in Abuja,” the document partly read.

The NCTC said in 2024, the support provided through this framework led to the prosecution of 393 terrorism-related cases, resulting in 329 convictions.

This, it added, pushed Nigeria’s conviction rate in terrorism cases to 84 per cent, a sharp increase from 41.5 per cent recorded in 2018.

The NCTC said charges against about 1,200 detainees were reviewed and ultimately dismissed, leading to their release and resettlement into their communities.

Also, according to the document, Nigeria is set to introduce DNA profiling into a proposed National Database on Terrorism as part of renewed efforts to strengthen investigations, prosecutions and intelligence-sharing on terrorist groups.

It outlined how biometric data — including DNA — will be used to identify, track and prosecute members of proscribed terrorist organisations.

According to the document, the database will be domiciled within the Office of the National Security Adviser and will serve as a central repository of information on known and suspected terrorists.

“Nigeria currently lacks a central National Database on Terrorism accessible to every agency engaged in the fight against terrorism. The NACTEST (National Counter-Terrorism Strategy) identified the need for such an information-sharing system to be located within ONSA, and NCTC has been tasked by the National Security Adviser with establishing this database as part of NACTEST’s “Identify” and “Implement” work streams.

“The intention is that this database will contain full identifying particulars on known and suspected members of terrorist groups (including, where possible, biometric data and a DNA profile), information on terrorist modus operandi, and intelligence on reported terrorist activity.

“It will be populated with information and intelligence provided by correctional and detention facilities, law enforcement and security partners, and intelligence recovered and developed by staff from the Directorate of Intelligence.”

Beyond prosecutions, the strategic plan highlights the role of the NCTC’s National Operations Centre, a technology-driven hub designed to support multi-agency counterterrorism operations.

The centre provides real-time intelligence, situational awareness and command-and-control support during major incidents.