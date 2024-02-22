FG to Expand Direct Cash Transfer to 12M Nigerians

The Federal Government is planning onboarding no fewer than 12 million vulnerable and poorest Nigerians on about- to -start direct cash transfer. Before its halt months ago, about three million Nigerians were said to be on the direct cash transfer pay roll of the Federal Government. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, confirmed government’s plan yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, venue of ongoing retreat of the ministry. The astronomical rise in living cost in Nigeria has put the majority of Nigerians on poverty strain, causing the government across levels to deploy various interventions aim at ameliorating masses’ suffering.

Edu said: “The presidential panel on the social investment programmes, have prepared to go to Mr. President with an internal recommendation to restart the direct payments to the poorest and the most vulnerable. Everything is being done to ease the pain. “We know that there’s been about 3 million beneficiaries now, but given the way the rates have gone, there are probably another 12 million people, house- holds that can benefit from that payment.”

Edu explained the expansion of the direct cash trans- fer aimed to reach a wider population struggling with the economic situation and to put more money directly in the hands of those who need it most, allowing them to prioritize their needs and alleviate poverty. The decision to inform the President of the Panel before the final report is completed is to keep the President abreast of developments. He disclosed that technology would be used to ensure smooth and transparent payments, avoiding manual processes and delays.

“The only thing delaying that is not waiting for the end of the report. It is something that the intervention is meant to happen immediately. “We have experts in technology, the commitment was to make sure that we use technology to ensure that we have a seamless payment, a seamless movement between the registered and the direct beneficiaries, without any manual processes in between. So it’s taking time to automate that process immediately so that direct payment will resume.

“The goal is to put food, to put feed into the mill, into the market, in an attempt to drive down the cost of food and make food available. Right now, that is the key priority in terms of the fiscal side, in terms of the government side.” Defending the plan of the direct cash transfer to the poorest and most vulnerable in society, Edun argued that “history has shown, evidence has shown that when you pay someone directly, you put money in their hand. It reduces poverty be- cause they decide where the shoe is pinching most.