FG To Establish Reporting Mechanisms For All Forms Of Violence

The Minister of Women Affairs Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim has said the ministry is focused on establishing the necessary reporting mechanisms and crisis management centres to help citizens recognize, report, and seek help from abuse through helplines, schoolbased programs, psycho-social support, and community sensitisation initiatives.

She condemned the recent killings, sexual abuses, and violence perpetrated against women, children, and vulnerable groups.

In a statement yesterday, the minister also promised to, among others, strengthen national response for social protection of women, children, and other vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

She said: “We believe in a holistic approach to prevention and intervention, and we are committed to creating a safer environment for our women, children, and vulnerable citizens.”

According to the statement, Sulaiman-Ibrahim is disturbed by the increasing cases of sexual assault, physical violence, emotional abuse, child trafficking and online exploitation of morals within schools, homes, and communities. She said:”Enough is enough! “Violence against women and children must be stopped with immediate effect.

