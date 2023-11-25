FG To Establish NMCN To Boost SMEs Nationwide – Iyaloja Gen

The Iyaloja General, Dr Folashade Tinubu-Ojo has unveiled plans to establish the National Market Council of Nigeria (NMCN), which will assist in providing a platform for accessing single-digit loan facilities to boost small businesses nationwide.

Dr Tinubu-Ojo stated this during an interface with traders and market business leaders when she visited the Sokoto central market.

She said her visit to the market was to strengthen the bond of business activities as well as to add value to the course of achieving a beneficial national economy for growth and development.

She said when established the NMCN would drive a more advanced engagement for business growth with the vision of boosting and encouraging the expansion of small businesses by providing a platform for accessing single-digit loan facilities.

She observed that traders would be more economically viable to the drive for national growth under an organised platform as the soon-to-be-introduced NMCN.

” We need to work together on the same page as divided associations would encourage back in our vision which over the years has denied us opportunities.

” Also, it will prevent the divide-and-rule syndrome leveraged by the government. We need a better sense of belonging this has started generating data and other basic information on market leadership”.

Tinubu -Ojo who for the past 10 years has been piloting as Iyaloja General of Nigeria after her mother and grandmother.

According to her when actualised the council will provide solutions towards addressing business challenges, especially among small traders.